Glenn Lewis Covers Joe’s “All the Things (Your Man Won’t Do)”

Vocal powerhouse Glenn Lewis has been gearing up for a return to new music, and recently has been releasing a series of covers on his official YouTube page.

The latest of those is his live studio cover of the timeless hit “All the Things (Your Man Won’t Do)” by the legendary Joe.

As you can hear, Glenn really puts his own soulful spin on the song. Prior to this, he had released covers of “Karam Police” by Radiohead and “Jammin” by Bog Marley and the Wailers.

Recently, Glenn has also been teasing new music on his social media channels as he moves towards releasing a new single early next year.

His last album was “Moment of Truth” which released back in 2013. He also participated in the Playlist Retreat album “Chasing Goosebumps” from 2017, contributing his vocals to all of the songs.