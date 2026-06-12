Glenn Lewis Releases New Single “Impressions”, Sets Release Date For Upcoming Album “Overture”

Multi-talented R&B singer-songwriter and neo-soul architect Glenn Lewis gives us another taste of his upcoming project with the new single, “Impressions.” The smooth, introspective track serves as the final formal look into his upcoming studio album, Overture, which is set to release on June 19th, 2026.

“Impressions” finds Lewis returning to the melodic sensibilities and vocal precision that first established him as a premier voice in R&B during the early 2000s. Known for his technical agility and signature emotive delivery, Lewis uses the new single to explore the subtle complexities of human connection—a recurring theme that has anchored his best work throughout his career.

Fans of the artist’s definitive World Outside My Window era will recognize the familiar blend of jazz-inflected chords and traditional R&B structural integrity. However, “Impressions” also showcases an updated sonic palette, incorporating contemporary production textures that highlight Lewis’s growth as both a vocalist and a songwriter.

The release of “Impressions” marks a significant milestone in Lewis’s recent creative output, setting the stage for his forthcoming full-length project, Overture. The project is also expected to include the previously released singles “Past Tense” and “Give You All My Love”.

“Impressions” is available now across all major digital streaming platforms, and the new album will be out next week.