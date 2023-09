Check out the video for Goapele’s latest single “Purple”. The song originally released earlier this month, and the video features actor Omari Hardwick who adds a captivating dimension to an already powerful song.

“Purple” is set to be included on Goapele’s upcoming album “COLOURS” which will release this Fall. The project is expected to mesmerize audiences with its dynamic aesthetic of soulful melodies and evocative lyrics.

Also included on the album is the recently released single “Time Heals”.