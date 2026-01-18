GoGo Morrow Releases New Single “Hard To Love” (Produced by Harmony Samuels)

R&B artist GoGo Morrow has officially released her latest single, “Hard To Love,” via MNRK Music Group. The track was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Harmony “H Money” Samuels and serves as the second preview of her sophomore EP, titled SET, which is scheduled for release on February 27.

The collaboration with Samuels follows Morrow’s 2025 release, “Touch Me.” “Hard To Love” features a mid-tempo production style that focuses on the conflict between emotional vulnerability and self-protection. The lyrics specifically address the internal hesitation associated with new relationships, exemplified by lines such as, “Just when I think I’m really ready to put my fears aside, I get a funny feeling, switch up the vibe.”

According to a statement from Morrow, the song is a reflection on the process of dismantling personal boundaries, describing it as a “moment where your heart and your mind aren’t fully aligned yet.”

Accompanying the single is a new visualizer that emphasizes Morrow’s background in dance and choreography. The video utilizes fluid movement and specific physical performances to represent the emotional tension described in the lyrics. The visual style aligns with Morrow’s established brand of high-energy, performance-driven R&B.

Morrow first gained significant commercial attention with her debut EP, Ready, which has accumulated over 40 million streams to date. That project was highlighted by the single “Don’t Stop,” which achieved viral status on social media platforms. With the upcoming release of SET, Morrow continues to build on the momentum established by her debut, maintaining a focus on transparency and personal narrative.