Honey Bxby Releases New Single “3 AM” Featuring Toosii

Emerging R&B sensation Honey Bxby returns with her latest slow-burning anthem, “3AM” featuring platinum hitmaker Toosii. Out now via Rebirth Ent./ART@WAR/Warner Records, the seductive duet sets the tone for her highly anticipated EP Raw Honey, dropping May 30.

“3AM” oozes late-night longing — all smoky vocals, simmering tension, and undeniable chemistry. Honey floats over the woozy production with her signature warmth, singing,

The new single follows the buzz of “Think I Might” and showcases another layer of Honey Bxby’s artistry — softer, more vulnerable, but just as commanding.