Honey Bxby Shares New Holiday Single “All I Want”

R&B’s boldest new voice, Honey Bxby, is making an indelible mark on the holiday season with her new single, “All I Want.” The track is a Christmas classic in the making, topped off with a distinctive holiday spice, and is available now via Rebirth Ent. / ART@WAR / Warner Records.

This romantic new single caps off a major year for the New Jersey songstress, which was defined by the success of her sticky, sultry, and unfiltered Raw Honey EP.

“All I Want” creates magic from the start, as pizzicato strings and shimmering chimes dance over warm synth swells. The production sets a festive, yet intimate, atmosphere. However, it is Honey Bxby’s ice-melting voice that truly brings the heat, as she zeroes in on the one essential item on her wish list this year.

The lyrics blend holiday imagery with romantic seduction:

“Say you like your cookies warm, this mistletoe will get us goin / Jingle every bell of your holiday spell / All I want for Christmas is my baby.”

This soulful and seductive holiday hit is guaranteed to inspire rosy cheeks for anyone tuning in, positioning it as an essential addition to any modern R&B holiday playlist.

Stream the new holiday single “All I Want” now and get into the holiday spirit!