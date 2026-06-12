India Shawn Announces “The Subject To Change Tour”

R&B vocalist India Shawn has officially announced her headlining Subject To Change Tour, an intimate run of performances designed to celebrate the success of her latest EP with fans across the United States. The tour announcement follows her recent standout appearance at the Roots Picnic, where she joined acclaimed music director and bassist Adam Blackstone for a high-profile tribute to the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack.

Released on May 1 via VANTA Music, Subject To Change has earned significant critical acclaim for its introspective, diaristic approach to songwriting. The six-track project, executive produced by GRAMMY® and Oscar® winner D’Mile, captures a “retro-futurist” sound honed over the last decade.

The project serves as a narrative evolution following her acclaimed 2021 album, BEFORE WE GO, and its extended counterpart, BEFORE WE GO (DEEPER).

India Shawn’s trajectory has seen her transition from a sought-after collaborator—touring alongside Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals—to a singular voice in contemporary R&B. Her career has been marked by a celebrated NPR Tiny Desk performance and a reputation for blending sophisticated sonics with unfiltered lyrical honesty.

The Subject To Change Tour kicks off in New York this July, featuring stops in key urban markets:

Sun, July 12: New York, NY

Tue, July 14: Washington, D.C.

Fri, July 17: Atlanta, GA

Tue, July 21: Dallas, TX

Wed, July 29: Los Angeles, CA

Tickets for all dates are currently available via the artist’s official website.