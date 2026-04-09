India Shawn Releases New Single “Rain On Me” (Produced by D’Mile)

Acclaimed singer-songwriter India Shawn has officially announced her upcoming EP, SUBJECT TO CHANGE, scheduled for release on May 1 via VANTA Music. The announcement coincides with the debut of her latest single, “Rain On Me,” which serves as the artist’s first solo release of 2026.

Produced by Grammy and Oscar-winning producer D’Mile, “Rain On Me” features acoustic guitar arrangements paired with a driving bassline. Shawn describes the track as an exploration of abundance and security in love, focusing on the experience of being fully valued by a partner.

SUBJECT TO CHANGE is framed as a cohesive concept record that draws on the “unfiltered honesty” and “sophisticated sonics” Shawn has developed over the past decade. The EP builds upon the narrative established in her 2021 album, BEFORE WE GO, and its extended version, BEFORE WE GO (DEEPER).

This new material follows a year of significant momentum for the artist, which included the release of the singles “Kill Switch” and the Lucky Daye-assisted “Cotton Candy Blvd”.

Career Highlights and Evolution

Shawn’s steady ascent in the alternative R&B landscape has been marked by several high-profile milestones:

Live Performance: She previously toured with Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals.

Media Recognition: Her artistry was showcased in a celebrated NPR Tiny Desk performance.

Collaborative Success: She has established a reputation for “emotionally rich” songwriting and vocal refinement.

The single “Rain On Me” is currently available on all major streaming platforms, accompanied by an official visualizer. Additional details regarding the EP’s tracklist are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.