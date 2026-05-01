India Shawn Releases New EP “Subject To Change” (Stream)

R&B singer-songwriter India Shawn has released her latest EP, Subject To Change, marking her first major body of work in four years. Released via VANTA Music, the six-track project serves as an exploration of life’s transitions and the fluidity of human emotion.

The EP is executive produced by Grammy and Oscar winner D’Mile and features a high-profile collaboration with Lucky Daye on the track “Cotton Candy Blvd.”

Subject To Change is designed to mirror the instability of personal growth, shifting between various atmospheric moods. In a statement regarding the release, Shawn emphasized the project’s focus on impermanence.

“Nothing is fixed, everything is in flux,” Shawn stated. “My new EP moves through sonic worlds from bright, airy ‘Marmalade’ to the dark, melancholic ‘Multiplicity.’ I wanted the music to move as fluidly as we do.”

The release is accompanied by the official music video for “Marmalade,” a 1970s-inspired track that explores themes of nostalgia and nighttime connection. The visual, which features a heavy emphasis on movement and dance floor intimacy, serves as a direct stylistic link to the “retro-futurist” sound Shawn has developed over the past decade.

The EP’s tracklist includes the diary-esque “Til’ Infinity,” the vulnerable “Multiplicity,” and the single “Rain On Me,” which has already garnered recognition on the Billboard charts. The project is a natural progression from her 2021 album, BEFORE WE GO, and its subsequent extended version, BEFORE WE GO (DEEPER).

Since her debut, India Shawn has steadily expanded her influence within the contemporary R&B landscape.

Subject To Change is now available for streaming on all major platforms.