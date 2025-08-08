India Shawn Releases New Single “Cotton Candy Blvd” Featuring Lucky Daye & Produced By D’Mile

R&B sensations India Shawn and Lucky Daye come together for the D’Mile produced single “Cotton Candy Blvd”.

The song is textured and bold with an unexpected edge from something as sweet as cotton candy. True to India’s honest and unfeigned lyrics, “Cotton Candy Blvd.” speaks from a real and relatable place. India adds about the song:

“‘Cotton Candy Blvd.’ is a summer night, a slow drive, and a long-awaited yes. I’ve been waiting just as long as the fans for this dream collab, and it delivers. There’s something magical about the way Lucky and I blended on the record. The song is sweet, but it’s got depth – it’s the tension before the kiss, the invitation and the promise. When I sing ‘I’m more than ready to love,’ I mean it.”

“Cotton Candy Blvd.” was co-written by India Shawn and produced by D’Mile and Yonatan “Chiiild” Ayal.

This release follows India Shawn’s return to music with her genre-bending single and video, “Kill Switch”, which released earlier this Summer.