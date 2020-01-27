J. Brown Releases Debut EP “Forever Yours”

Emerging soul crooner J. Brown has just released his debut EP “Forever Yours”. This comes on the heels of the success of previous two singles “Sunrise Sunset” and “Give it 2 U”. Both songs landed within the Top 15 on the Billboard Urban A/C radio charts.

“Forever Yours” arrives via the MoCha Music label imprint and it’s writers and producers include; J. Brown, Steve James, Charles Farrar, Maurice Harley, GC and Quaid.

Just last week, J. Brown released his latest single “Moon”.

Also of note is that Brown is currently performing as an opening act for Elle Varner on her “Ellevation” tour.