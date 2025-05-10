J. Brown Shares Special Rendition of Boyz II Men “A Song For Mama”

Check out this beautiful rendition of the Boyz II Men classic, “A Song for Mama” from rising star and Billboard chart-topping artist, J. Brown.

In honor of Mother’s Day, J. Brown wanted to release his interpretation of the forever classic, “A Song for Mama.” The music video was directed by @Timmywiththecamera. He adds:

“I recorded this song as a tribute to the woman who gave me everything without ever asking for anything in return. ‘A Song for Mama’ isn’t just music—it’s my way of saying thank you, I love you, and I see you. This one’s for every mother who gave and or continues to give love unconditionally.”

J. Brown continues to top the Billboard R&B charts with his latest single, “TRUE LOVE”. The smash song currently holds the #7 spot on the Billboard R&B Airplay charts. This remarkable achievement cements J. Brown with having eight Top 20 Billboard R&B songs and seven Top 10, in the last five years.

His third studio album, “JUST A MATTER OF TIME”, is available now.