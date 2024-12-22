Jack Freeman Adds RL & Q. Parker To The Remix Of “Feels Like Christmas”

Jack Freeman continues to spread the joy of the season with The Gift (Remixes), an extension of his holiday EP, The Gift.

The Gift Remixes includes the single, “Feels Like Christmas (Remix),” featuring R&B legends RL from Next and Q Parker of 112, bringing a soulful and timeless holiday vibe.

Released in November, The Gift highlighted Freeman’s soulful artistry with seasonal classics and heartfelt originals. Co-produced by Grammy-winning producer Bryan-Michael Cox, the EP featured the original version of “Feels Like Christmas” and the intimate “Red Light,” accompanied by a music video.

Freeman’s holiday releases follow his third studio album, Nina, released earlier this year under Freeman Brand/Illustrate New Ideas in partnership with Venice Music. Co-produced by Bryan-Michael Cox, Nina featured singles “Shine” and the sultry “U N D R E S S,” along with its remix featuring Grammy-winning R&B group Jagged Edge.