Jack Freeman Releases Bryan-Michael Cox Produced EP “The Gift” (Stream)

Singer/songwriter Jack Freeman kicks off the holiday season with the release of his Christmas EP “The Gift”, which was produced by Bryan-Michael Cox. This offering presents a heartfelt soundtrack for the holiday season.

“The Gift” follows Freeman’s third studio album, Nina, released earlier this year. The album marked the beginning of a series inspired by Black women, exploring themes of relationships, love, and resilience. Co-produced by Bryan-Michael Cox, Nina featured singles “Shine” and sultry “U N D R E S S,” along with its remix featuring Grammy Award-winning R&B group Jagged Edge.

Earlier this year, Freeman was a featured artist on six dates of Kenyon Dixon’s The R&B You Love Tour.