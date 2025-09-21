Jack Freeman Releases Deluxe Edition Of Latest Album “NINA”

Singer-songwriter Jack Freeman has released NINA DELUXE, an expanded version of his third studio album, NINA, now available worldwide.

The deluxe edition, executive produced by Grammy-winning Bryan-Michael Cox, features nine new tracks that delve deeper into the complexities of love. The album includes remixes of his single “MVP” with fellow Houston artists Bun B and Big K.R.I.T., as well as a remix of “U N D R E S S” featuring Jagged Edge. “MVP” has already made an impact, reaching No. 29 on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart.

The album’s new focus track, “All Of My Love,” is a thoughtful song that explores the uncertainty and infatuation that can exist at the start of a potential relationship.

According to Freeman, the deluxe album was always part of the plan to give listeners a more complete picture of the “NINA” concept. “The Deluxe album is a collection of various sonics, various stories over intricate productions that lay the groundwork for who Nina is, or should be in your hearts and minds,” he stated.