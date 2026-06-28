Jai’Len Josey Announces “The Serial Romantic” Headlining Tour

Platinum-selling singer-songwriter and Broadway performer Jai’Len Josey has officially announced her upcoming North American headline tour for this fall. The run, launched in support of her recent debut album, Serial Romantic, will kick off on October 6 in Los Angeles, California. The tour will make several stops across major cities—including Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, and Washington, D.C.—before concluding in Atlanta on October 27.

The “Serial Romantic” Tour is being supported by R&B ONLY, a nationally recognized live-event and media company focused on contemporary R&B culture. The partnership is expected to further connect Josey with the core audience currently driving the genre’s resurgence across major markets.

Artist presales are scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 25, at 10 a.m. local venue time, with additional local presales available in select markets. General public ticket sales will commence on Friday, June 26, at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.

The tour announcement follows a breakout year for the artist, highlighted by the release of her debut album, Serial Romantic. Executive produced by Tricky Stewart, the project features extensive production work from industry heavyweights including The-Dream, Leon Thomas, and Ben Parris. The album has been noted by critics for its lush sonic landscape, successfully blending traditional R&B, soul, and cinematic pop.

Opening with sweeping violins, the project sets an intimate tone that carries through singles like “Freak,” “Housewife,” and the title track, “Serial Romantic.” The album also showcases her stylistic versatility with tracks like “Heart & Strings,” noted for its melodic richness, and the synth-pop-leaning “New Girl.”

The project has garnered widespread praise from prominent music publications. Billboard highlighted “New Girl” on its “R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week,” observing that Josey is “expertly curating a vibe for the thrill of a new connection this summer.” UPROXX commended her technical ability, stating, “Vocals like Josey has are hard to come by nowadays in music,” while VIBE praised her for “creating an infectious new sound.”

In addition to her touring and recording success, Josey is currently starring as Cinderella in Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company production in Atlanta.

“Serial Romantic” 2026 Tour Dates

October 6: Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

October 8: Denver, CO – Globe Hall

October 12: Chicago, IL – Schubas

October 14: Toronto, ON, Canada – Drake Underground

October 15: Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right (Late Show)

October 17: Washington, DC – Songbyrd

October 19: Philadelphia, PA – The Lounge at World Stage

October 25: Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

October 27: Atlanta, GA – Venue TBA