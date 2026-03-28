Jai’Len Josey Shares Album Cover & Release Date For Upcoming Debut Album “Serial Romantic”

Rising singer-songwriter, actress, and performer Jai’Len Josey has signed with WME for global representation. The strategic partnership with the entertainment agency is intended to expand Josey’s reach into live performance and touring as she prepares for the next phase of her career.

“I’m truly grateful and beyond excited to be working with the WME team on bringing this tour to life,” Josey stated. “There’s so much passion behind what we’re building, and I can’t wait to share these moments with new audiences”.

The signing coincides with the announcement of Josey’s major label debut album, Serial Romantic, set for release on April 24 via Def Jam Recordings. The project is executive produced by five-time GRAMMY® winner and 2026 Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Tricky Stewart.

The album features a high-profile roster of contributors, including: The Dream, Leon Thomas & Theron Thomas.

Serial Romantic is described as an intimate exploration of modern love and vulnerability. The album’s current single, “Housewife,” challenges traditional relationship narratives by reframing domestication as a point of empowerment and self-definition. The project follows the success of previous singles “Won’t Force You,” “Freak,” and “New Girl.”

An Atlanta native, Josey’s career began on Broadway, where she starred as “Pearl” in The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!. Before transitioning into a solo recording artist, she signed a publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing and established herself as a formidable songwriter.

With global representation now secured through WME, Josey is positioned to bridge her background in theater and songwriting with a worldwide touring presence in support of her upcoming LP.