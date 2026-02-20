Jai’Len Josey Releases New Single “Housewife”, Preps Upcoming Debut Album “Serial Romantic”

Platinum-selling singer-songwriter and Broadway actress Jai’Len Josey has released hew new single “Housewife” via Def Jam Recordings. The track serves as the final precursor to her highly anticipated debut studio album, Serial Romantic, slated for release in 2026.

Executive produced by five-time Grammy winner Tricky Stewart, the new single features a blend of cinematic strings and modern R&B grooves. Josey, who initiated the track’s production before collaborating with Grammy-winning producer Noah Ehler (known for his work on Kendrick Lamar’s GNX), described the song as a modern reclamation of traditional domesticity.

In a statement regarding the release, Josey noted that “Housewife” explores the concept of choice within romantic dynamics.

“‘Housewife’ is a song about reclaiming domestication on a woman’s own terms,” Josey said. “It challenges the idea that women exist to be displayed or possessed. Instead, submission is reframed as a choice—something a woman may give only if the partner is worthy.”

The release of “Housewife” follows a string of critically acclaimed singles that have solidified Josey’s standing in the contemporary R&B landscape including “Won’t Force You”, “Freak” & “New Girl”.

As an Atlanta-based artist with a background in musical theater, Josey has spent the last year transitioning from “rising talent” to a focal point of the Def Jam roster. The upcoming album, Serial Romantic, is expected to showcase her signature vulnerability and technical vocal prowess, which critics have compared to the warmth of mid-2000s R&B.