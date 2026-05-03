The Dream Returns With New Single “Bring That Body”

R&B icon The-Dream has officially ended a decade-long hiatus from solo recording with the release of his new single, “Bring That Body.” The 9-time GRAMMY® Award winner’s latest track marks his debut under a newly formed partnership between RadioKilla Records and Republic Records.

The single serves as the opening installment for the next chapter of the artist’s “Love Saga” series. Featuring his hallmark “Radio Killa” tag and classic R&B sensibilities, the song focuses on themes of intimacy and allure. According to a report by Variety, the track provides an initial glimpse into a larger project featuring high-profile contributions from Usher, Pharrell Williams, Rick Ross, T.I., Mike Dean, and Swizz Beatz.

With multi-Diamond certifications and a reputation as a primary architect of modern R&B, the return of The-Dream is expected to precede a steady rollout of new material. Representatives for the artist indicate that “Bring That Body” is the first of several upcoming solo offerings.

“Bring That Body” is available now on all major digital service providers.