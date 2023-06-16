Janelle Monae Releases New Album “The Age of Pleasure” (Stream)

R&B icon Janelle Monae returns with her highly anticipated new album “The Age of Pleasure” via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records.

The project was executive produced by Janelle Monáe, Nate Wonder, Chuck Lightning, and Sean “Diddy” Combs. “The Age of Pleasure” includes the previously released singles “Float” and “Lipstick Lover”.

This is the fourth studio album from Janelle Monae overall. It is the follow up to her 2018 project “Dirty Computer”.

To promote the new album, Monae will head out on “The Age of Pleasure Tour” starting in August. She will travel across North America throughout the tours run before it wraps up in October.