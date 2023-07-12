Janelle Monae Unveils Video For Latest Single “Water Slide”

R&B icon Janelle Monae has just unleashed the video for her latest single “Water Slide”.

The song was included on her latest album “The Age Of Pleasure” which came out last month.

The vibrant, sun-soaked visual exudes a playful and carefree vibe, reminiscent of the viral video for the fan-favorite track, “Lipstick Lover”. Monáe co-directed both videos alongside frequent collaborator, Alan Ferguson.

Next month, Monáe will celebrate her new era with “The Age Of Pleasure” tour which will kick off August 30th in Seattle.