Jaz Karis Releases New EP “Loud In The Water” (Stream)

R&B artist Jaz Karis** has released her new EP, “Loud in the Water”, today via MNRK Music Group.

The five-track project follows a series of acclaimed singles, including “On My Way,” “Alright” (featuring Joyce Wrice), and “Easy” (featuring Joshua Baraka). “Loud in the Water” is an emotionally fluid exploration of love, personal growth, and self-assurance. Blending*R&B, soul, and touches of amapiano, the EP is rooted in a sense of balance—between strength and softness, risk and restraint, and motion and stillness—as Jaz navigates the highs and complexities of connection with poise and clarity.

The EP opens with the buoyant “On My Way,” which finds Jaz chasing a love that feels destined. “Easy” offers a message of reassurance and patience with the line: “It gets easier if you let it, and you won’t regret it.” The mid-tempo standout*”Alright” flips the script, presenting a confident conversation about double standards and emotional boundaries”Work2Hard”** provides a moment of ease and escape, and “Ride” closes the project with warm intimacy and reflection.

Jaz shares the core meaning behind the release:

“Loud in the Water is about movement—emotionally, spiritually, and physically. It’s about finding peace in the flow, even when things are uncertain. Each song came from a different place, but they all sit in the same current.”

With “Loud in the Water”, Jaz Karis strengthens her bond with R&B audiences across the US and UK. The project delivers music that feels warm, relatable, and real, marking an exciting next chapter for the artist as she expands her presence stateside and shares her story with a wider audience.