Jaz Karis Releases New EP “Twenty Something (Stream)

Rising UK R&B artist Jaz Karis has officially released her new six-track EP, Twenty Something. Released via MNRK Music Group and arriving fittingly on the artist’s birthday, the project marks a full-circle moment for Karis as she returns to the emotionally transparent, soulful sound that initially introduced her to a global audience.

Rooted in live instrumentation and subtle gospel influences, Twenty Something serves as a candid exploration of young adulthood. Featuring the previously released singles “Life Is Unfair” and “FAITH,” the project traces the emotional highs and lows of navigating shifting friendships, heartbreak, faith, and self-discovery.

“Twenty Something is a full-circle moment,” Karis shared regarding the release. “A return to the sound that introduced me: honest, soulful, and rooted in live instrumentation and raw vocals. I unpack the reality of my twenties: love, heartbreak, friendship shifts, and faith. Flaws and all.”

Coinciding with the EP’s release is the unveiling of its focus track, “Stuck in Sixteen.” The song highlights a more playful, sharply written side of the artist. Reuniting with Aston Rudi—the producer behind her fan-favorite track “Petty Lover”—Karis delivers a breezy, cathartic anthem about the frustrations of dealing with an emotionally immature partner.

“This song is literally about a boy I was dating who I thought would just never grow up,” Karis explained. “Going back to my petty ways, I linked up with the producer of ‘Petty Lover’ (Aston Rudi), and we had a great old chinwag which eventually led to us creating this song. It’s pretty cheeky and fun… and petty (of course).”

The release of Twenty Something follows her critically acclaimed debut album, Safe Flight, and her 2025 EP, Loud in the Water. Karis has steadily built a formidable international presence, amassing over 240 million streams worldwide and selling out headlining shows across the UK, Europe, and the United States.

She has earned two MOBO Award nominations for Best R&B Act and has shared stages with heavyweights such as RAYE, Tom Misch, and Jacquees. Her vocal delivery and confessional songwriting have consistently drawn praise from major music outlets, with Wonderland recently hailing her as “one of the most impactful voices in the UK R&B space.”

Twenty Something is available to stream and download now across all major digital platforms.