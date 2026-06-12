Jaz Karis Releases New Single “Faith”

Emerging R&B singer-songwriter Jaz Karis has officially released her new single, “FAITH,” the second promotional track from her highly anticipated forthcoming EP, Twenty Something. The new project is slated for release on July 9 via MNRK Music Group.

While her previous single, “Life Is Unfair,” introduced the EP campaign with themes of friendship and sharp wit, “FAITH” marks a significant tonal shift. The track serves as an intimate, unflinching examination of the challenges inherent in the music industry, contrasted with the singer’s unwavering personal and spiritual beliefs.

“My favourite song to close the project,” Karis stated regarding the track. “The music industry is a difficult space to exist in, and it can feel like a lot of slammed doors in your face and square pegs trying to fit into round holes. I open up and talk about my frustration but also the perseverance I have through my relationship with God, which ultimately leads to faith in myself and my music.”

Sonically, the song leans into a rare space where soul music feels both intimate and expansive, utilizing a restrained production style that highlights what many critics are already calling one of the most arresting vocal performances of her career.

“FAITH” will serve as the closing track on Twenty Something, a six-song collection designed to document the emotional arc of Karis’s twenties. The EP explores a range of personal themes, including nostalgia, the loss of friendships, and the inevitability of heartbreak, while marking a return to the soulful, live instrumentation-driven sound that first defined her international breakthrough.

The release arrives as Karis continues to solidify her position as a breakout star in the R&B scene. To date, she has amassed over 240 million global streams and earned consecutive MOBO Award nominations for Best R&B Act.

Her recent live trajectory has been equally robust:

Sold-Out Tours: Her “Safe Flight tour” saw sold-out dates in major global markets, including New York, Los Angeles, London, and Paris.

Notable Collaborations: She has shared stages with industry heavyweights such as RAYE, Tom Misch, Stonebwoy, Leigh-Anne, and Jacquees, and recently performed at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall supporting Kojey Radical.

Upcoming Festival Appearances: Karis is confirmed to perform at the Jazz Cafe Festival on August 2, joining a lineup that features Ari Lennox, Smino, and Greentea Peng.

“FAITH” is available now across all digital streaming platforms, with pre-saves for the full Twenty Something EP officially open.