Jazmine Sullivan Announces “Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales” Deluxe Edition Album

Jazmine Sullivan will continue to build upon her highly acclaimed “Heaux Tales” album by issues a deluxe version of the project next month. The updated version of the album is called “Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales” and will release on February 11th, 2022. More details will follow, and the album is available for pre-save now.

The album originally released just over a year ago in January 2021 and landed at the #1 spot on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart. The album featured the hit single “Pick up Your Feelings” which would go on to become a #1 single on R&B Radio.

Sullivan is currently nominated for three Grammy Awards for “Heaux Tales”. On February 15, Sullivan will kick off her long-awaited “The Heaux Tales Tour,” with Tiana Major9 as the opening performer.