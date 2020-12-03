Jazmine Sullivan Announces Upcoming Album “Heaux Tales”

Singer Jazmine Sullivan has kept her fans in anticipation of a new album for nearly six years now since the release of her previous project “Reality Show”. She ramped things up earlier this year by releasing a string of singles and now has officially announced the new album “Heaux Tales”.

The album is set to release on January 8th, 2021 via her longtime label RCA Records. This will be Sullivan’s fourth album overall in a career that has had us captivated since her debut album “Fearless” from 2008.

This is yet another conceptual album from the singer. It gives us a woman’s perspective on the male/female dynamic while touching on subjects like empowerment, lust, insecurity, and loss. Sullivan adds about the album:

“I wrote ‘Heaux Tales’ to give voice to every woman. We’re deserving of respect whether we work as a CEO of a company or if we’re strippin’. It’s about a woman deciding how she wants to present herself to the world and not being told or influenced by anyone but her gotdamn self.”

“Heaux Tales” will feature the previously released singles “Lost One” and “Pick Up Your Feelings”.

Stay tuned about more news on the upcoming album and check out the announcement visualizer below.