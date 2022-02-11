Jazmine Sullivan Releases “Heaux Tales, Mo’Tales: The Deluxe” (Stream)

Jazmine Sullivan has just released the deluxe version of the critically acclaimed project “Heaux Tales”. The updated version of the album is called “Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales” and contains additional songs.

The album originally released just over a year ago in January 2021 and landed at the #1 spot on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart. The album featured the hit single “Pick up Your Feelings” which would go on to become a #1 single on R&B Radio.

Sullivan is currently nominated for three Grammy Awards for “Heaux Tales”. On February 15, Sullivan will kick off her long-awaited “The Heaux Tales Tour,” with Tiana Major9 as the opening performer.