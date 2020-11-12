Jeff Bradshaw Releases New Album “Stronger” (Stream)

Trombone extraordinaire Jeff Bradshaw has just returned with the release of his new album “Stronger”.

The project features a star studded roster of soul singers to accompany the veteran musician including Raheem DeVaughn, Robert Glasper, Marsha Ambrosius, Glenn Lewis, Conya Doss, Frank McComb and more.

We previously heard DeVaughn and Glasper on the project’s first single “Prototype” earlier this year. This is a cover of the song originally created by rapper Andre 3000.

We also got a chance to hear him collaborate with Ambrosius on another previously released single “I Do (Sincerely)”.

“Stronger” also includes a special Stevie Wonder cover of his song “Superwoman (Where Were You?)”. Glenn Lewis performs the first half of the song and Frank McComb performs the second.

We also get a special tribute to Beyonce with Bradshaw’s special instrumental version of her song “Me, Myself, and I”.

Be sure to check out this special project now.