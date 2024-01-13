Jhene Aiko Releases New Single “Sun/Son”

R&B superstar celebrates her son on the release of her new single “Sun/Son”. The soulful song was dedicated in honor to her son’s first birthday, as she explained on social media.

The song was produced by Derex Williams and the late AUGUST 08. She also created a piano version of the song which you can listen to below.

Jhene Aiko most recently released her previous album “Chilombo” back in 2020. The single “calm & patient” followed last year.

She was also involved with the “Sleep Soul” projects for baby music.