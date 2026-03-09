Jill Scott Announces “To Whom This May Concern” World Tour

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and actress Jill Scott, in partnership with Live Nation Urban, has officially announced the “To Whom This May Concern World Tour.”

The monumental 36-date global run will span the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and South Africa, marking a major return to the international stage for the Philadelphia native.The tour kicks off in Nashville before hitting major domestic markets including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Scott’s hometown of Philadelphia.

International legs across the UK, Europe, and South Africa are scheduled to follow.

Tickets for the “To Whom This May Concern” tour will be released according to the following schedule:

Artist Presale: Tuesday, March 10, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM local time.

General Onsale: Wednesday, March 11, at 10:00 AM local time via MissJillScott.com.

Moving away from traditional arena formats, the tour will emphasize residency-style performances. Scott aims to prioritize live band instrumentation and intentional storytelling to foster deeper connections with her audience.”Music is a conversation, and the stage is where we come together to share truth, joy, and the beauty of being alive,” Scott stated regarding the tour’s curated approach. Known for live vocals that frequently exceed her studio recordings, Scott will be backed by a premier live ensemble to deliver her signature “grown-and-sexy” energy.

The tour announcement follows the February 13 release of Scott’s sixth studio album, To Whom This May Concern (Blues Babe/Human Re Sources), her first studio project in over a decade.

This release marks Scott’s ninth career entry into the Top 10 of the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, further solidifying her status as a foundational pillar of modern soul and R&B.

U.S. TOUR DATES

June 4 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

June 5 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

June 11 Washington, DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor

June 13 Washington, DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor

June 14 Washington, DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor

June 16 Charlotte, NC Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

June 18 Raleigh, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

July 10 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre Atlanta

July 11 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre Atlanta

July 16 New York, NY Kings Theatre

July 18 New York, NY Kings Theatre

July 19 New York, NY Kings Theatre

July 24 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

July 25 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

July 27 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

August 6 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre

August 7 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre

August 11 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theatre

August 12 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theatre

August 15 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Theater

August 20 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

August 22 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

August 23 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

August 26 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

August 30 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

September 3 Irving, TX The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

EUROPE & UK TOUR DATES

September 29 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy

October 1 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester

October 5 Brussels, BE BOZAR

October 6 Berlin, DE Tempodrom

October 9 Paris, FR Zenith

October 10 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live

October 13 London, UK Royal Albert Hall

October 14 London, UK Royal Albert Hall

SOUTH AFRICA TOUR DATES

November 7 Pretoria, South Africa SunBet Arena

November 11 Cape Town, South Africa GrandWest Arena