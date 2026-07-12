Jill Scott Releases Video For Latest Single Norf Side” featuring Tierra Whack

Grammy Award-winning neo-soul icon Jill Scott has officially released the visual for “Norf Side,” her hometown-celebrating collaboration with fellow Philadelphia native Tierra Whack. The music video, which premiered on July 10, brings the standout track from Scott’s critically acclaimed 2026 comeback album, To Whom This May Concern, to life.

Produced by legendary hip-hop architect DJ Premier, “Norf Side” captures the two artists taking a proud cruise through their North Philly stomping grounds. The vibrant music video serves as a colorful, energetic tribute to the community that shaped them. Viewers are treated to scenes filmed at several recognizable neighborhood landmarks, most prominently the bright pink facade of the iconic Sid Booker’s Shrimp Corner on North Broad Street.

While Scott is globally celebrated for her powerhouse soulful vocals, “Norf Side” sees her stepping into a different artistic space. The track highlights her lyrical skills, as she confidently trades rap verses of triumph and appreciation with Whack. Scott’s commanding delivery pairs seamlessly with Whack’s signature imaginative flow as the two ride through the city flaunting stacks of cash, creating a dynamic cross-generational collaboration.

The release of the video arrives on the heels of a massive live moment for the duo. Last weekend, Scott brought Whack on stage to perform “Norf Side” during Philadelphia’s Fourth of July Unity Concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The track serves as a centerpiece for To Whom This May Concern, which marks Scott’s first full-length album in more than a decade. Despite currently residing in Nashville, Scott notably returned home to Philadelphia to write and record much of the project to capture the authentic love, energy, and pride of the city.

“Norf Side” is available to stream on all major digital platforms, and the official music video can be viewed now on Jill Scott’s YouTube channel.