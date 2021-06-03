Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Announce New Single With Mariah Carey “Somewhat Loved”

Legendary producers Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis take the excitement for their upcoming project to a whole nother level with the announcement of an upcoming single with Mariah Carey.

The song is called “Somewhat Loved” and will be featured on the duo’s upcoming album “Volume 1”. This yet another collaboration among these artists, which also includes the #1 hit single “Thank God I Found You”.

The song will release on June 10th, 2021. Jam & Lewis add:

“When we started Jam & Lewis Volume 1 we put wishlist together of all our favorite artists. The chance to reunite with our friend and fellow Songwriters Hall Of Fame partner Mariah was wishlist fulfillment at its finest.”

“Volume 1” is already set to include the smash hit “He Don’t Know Nothin Bout It” featuring Babyface.