John Legend Links Up With Muni Long For New Single “Honey”

John Legend taps R&B sensation Muni Long for his new single “Honey”. The song is expected to be included on Legend’s upcoming album.

“Honey” was produced by Ryan Tedder, Steven Franks, Lindgren and Tommy Brown, with Legend and Long serving as co-writers on the track along with Melanie Joy Fontana, HARV, Gregory Heinn, Lindgren, Franks, Tedder and Brown. While Long and Legend previously worked together as songwriters, “Honey” is their first collaboration as recording artists.

The new song is the second offering from Legend’s upcoming album, following in the footsteps of previously released single “Dope”.

Currently, John Legend is set to return to Las Vegas for the second leg of his critically acclaimed residency, “Love in Las Vegas,” with shows running from August 5th through 20th and October 14th through 29th.