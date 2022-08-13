John Legend Unveils Album Cover & Tracklist for Upcoming Album “Legend”

R&B icon John Legend has just shared details of his upcoming highly anticipated eighth studio album “Legend”. The album is set to release on September 9th via EMI, and you can view the entire tracklist below.

The project was executive produced by Legend and prolific producer-writer Ryan Tedder. “Legend” is a double album full of an unapologetic spirit of sensuality and joy, informed by the full vulnerability of pain, praise and healing.

Legend adds:

“Until this point, I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album. I had to earn that, to live up to it by delivering in the performance and the music. And this is me saying, I’m proud of who I am, I’m confident in the work I’ve done, and I’m just going to declare it.”

To come along with the announcement, Legend also releases the new single “All She Wanna Do” featuring rapper Saweetie. You can watch the song below.

Legend had previously shared two songs from the album including “Honey” featuring Muni Long and “Dope”.

John Legend “LEGEND” Album Track List:

ACT I

1 Rounds ft. Rick Ross

2 Waterslide

3 Dope ft JID

4 Strawberry Blush

5 Guy Like Me

6 All She Wanna Do

7 Splash ft Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign

8 You

9 Fate ft Amber Mark

10 Love ft Jazmine Sullivan

11 One Last Dance

12 All She Wanna Do ft. Saweetie

ACT 2

1 Memories

2 Nervous

3 Wonder Woman

4 Honey ft. Muni Long

5 I Want You to Know

6 Speak in Tongues ft Jada Kingdom

7 The Other Ones ft Rapsody

8 Stardust

9 Pieces

10 Good ft Ledisi

11 I Don’t Love U Like I Used To

12 Home