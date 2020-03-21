JoJo Recreates “Leave (Get Out)” Into New Version Inspired by Corona Virus

It appears that JoJo is like many of us and following orders to stay at home during the Corona Virus. The signer takes her creativity to another level during this time of isolation and creates a very unique remake to her hit single “Leave (Get Out)”.

This version of the song is called “Chill (Stay In)” and the lyrics cover all of the rules you need to follow as we wait for the outbreak to die down. JoJo allows her stunning vocals to effortlessly teach us everything we need to know!

This comes on the heels of her empowering new single “Man”. That song will be icnluded on her upcoming highly anticipated album “Good to Know” which is set to release on May 1st via Warner Records.

JoJo had also planned a tour to accompany the release of the album. Let’s hope that the time of social isolation will have ended by the time it’s slated to kick off later this Spring!