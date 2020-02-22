JoJo Announces New Album “Good to Know” Along With Headlining Tour

2020 is shaping up to be a banner year for JoJo. The year kicked off with a Grammy Award win for her duet with PJ Morton on “Say So”(she was also featured on the special live acoustic version from his “The Piano Album”).

The singer now makes the exciting announcement that she will release her upcoming fourth album “Good to Know” this Spring via Clover Music/Warner Records. On the project, JoJo collaborated with producers Doc McKinney, Lido, and 30 Roc. She has created an R&B infused, emotionally honest body of work centered around her new-found confidence, both musically and personally.

JoJo adds:

“I called the album good to know because of everything I’ve learned in the past few years – every piece of feedback, criticism (internal or external), whatever it is – it’s all just information. And it’s all good! I’ve been lucky to have the space to reflect on my own journey up to now, and I hope people can take comfort in the fact that I am not anywhere near perfect, and I will never sugarcoat anything. We are all constantly living and learning, and that’s what makes this life so fun.”

This will be her first album since the release of “Mad Love” back in 2016. “Good to Know” will likely feature current single “Sabotage” which released late last year.

In addition, JoJo has also announced that she will head out on a headlining tour this Fall. The “Good to Know Tour” will have her making 20+ stops across North America this Spring with additional dates in the U.K. and Europe this fall. See below for current list of tour dates.

North American Headline Tour Dates

April 21 Seattle, WA The Showbox

April 22 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

April 25 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

April 27 Los Angeles, CA The Novo

April 28 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

April 30 San Diego, CA House of Blues

May 1 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

May 4 Dallas, TX Canton Hall

May 5 Houston, TX House of Blues

May 8 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom

May 10 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

May 12 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

May 14 New York, NY Terminal 5

May 15 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall

May 17 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 19 Boston, MA Royale

May 20 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

May 22 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts

May 23 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

May 27 Chicago, IL Vic Theatre

May 28 Detroit, MI St. Andrew’s Hall

May 30 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue