Jon B. Releases New Album “Waiting On You” (Stream)

Legendary R&B Jon B. artist has just released his long anticipated eighth studio album “Waiting on You”. This is his first album since he put out “Comfortable Swagg” in 2012.

The triumphant return to new music coincides with the 30th anniversary of the release of his debut album “Bonafide” from 1995.

The project features production by Jon B, Brady Watt, Loren Lomboy, Donte Jackson, and Tank. It also features guest appearances from Tank, Alex Isley, Rick Ross, and Donell Jones.

Included on the album is most recently released single “Natural Drug”, as well as previously released singles “Understand” with Donell Jones and “Waiting On You” with Tank.

The album’s introspective yet passionate soundscape illustrates Jon B’s evolution and artistry within the R&B genre while remaining true to the musical roots that have cemented him as an icon. He adds:

“People often expect new music to sound like the old material but I’ve been living life, gathering inspiration from every high, low, and in-between moment. That’s where the creativity comes from. It’s about creating music that feels authentic and has depth. It takes time to build something meaningful, and I’ve approached this project with a lot more intention, pouring every bit of my soul into it.”

The release of Waiting on You also coincides with the announcement of the Pick Me Up Tour, which will begin on April 11, 2025, at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD, with stops in major cities across the U.S.