Jozzy Releases Debut EP “Songs For Women, Free Game for N****s” Via Diddy’s Love Records (Stream)

Multi platinum songwriter Jozzy steps into the spotlight as an artist with the release of her debut EP “Songs For Women, Free Game for N****s. This is the first project released via Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Love Records.

The eight song EP is a unique blend of multiple genres, ranging from R&B and Soul to Pop, Hip-Hop, Alternative and Contemporary Music. This all culminates in a one-of-a-kind sonic experience that gives the listener a taste of what makes Jozzy so special.

Sean “Diddy” Combs adds:

“Jozzy is a very special and dynamic talent that only comes around once in a generation, so I’m excited to see how her music sets a new standard for R&B. Her skills as a writer and performer, matched with her style and energy has the potential to make her one of the greats and I’m proud to play a part in shaping the next chapter of her career.”

Jozzy also adds about the project:

“This project is about sharing the true emotions women feel navigating relationships while giving men honest game at the same time. I understand both sides of the spectrum, because I have both masculine and feminine energy, which is why I believe the world will relate to the entire body of work.”

Jozzy has been mentored by the likes of Timbaland and Missy Elliott, and contributed writing to some of the biggest stars in music over the years.

Love Records will also release Combs’ highly anticipated album in 2023.