Justin Timberlake Releases New Album “Everything I Thought It Was” (Stream)

Musical icon Justin Timberlake has just released his highly anticipated sixth studio album “Everything I Thought It Was” via RCA Records.

In addition, he’s also just dropped the Ti West directed visual for his latest single “No Angels”. You can check out the visual below.

This is Timberlake’s first album since he released “Man of the Woods” back in 2018. Included on the project are the previously released singles “Drown” and “Selfish”.

To coincide with the release of “Everything I Thought It Was”, Just Timberlake will be heading out on the “Forget Tomorrow World Tour” starting next month.