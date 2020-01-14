K. Michelle Unveils Cover Art & Tracklist for Upcoming Album “All Monsters are Human”

R&B star K. Michelle is set to kick things off for R&B in the new year with the release of her upcoming album “All Monsters are Human”.

The singer has just revealed the cover art and tracklisting for the project which is set to release on January 31st, 2020 via eOne. The album features the lead single “Rain” which made our Top 100 R&B Songs of 2019 list.

This is K. Michelle’s fifth album overall and her first as an independent artist since leaving Atlantic Records. Her last album “Kimberly: The People I Used to Know” released back in 2017.

K. Michelle “All Monsters Are Human” Tracklist

1. Just Like Jay

2. That Game

3. The Rain

4. All the Lovers

5. Something New

6. Ciara’s Prayer

7. Omg

8. Supahood [feat. City Girls & Kash Doll]

9. Love on Me

10. I Don’t Like You

11. Table for One

12. Can’t Let (You Get Away)

13. The Worst