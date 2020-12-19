Karina Pasian Releases New EP “Something Warm to Wear” (Stream)

Songstress Karina Pasian returns with the brand new EP called “Something Warm to Wear”. The singer bears her soul over the course of the seven track project.

This is the first new project that Karina has given us since she released the “Interlude” EP back in 2017.

The EP includes the singles she has released over the course of 2020 including “Something Warm to Wear”, “Too Young To Be Sane”, and “Every Moment”.

If you head over to Karina’s official website, you’ll see a special message that she reveals. The singer has finally been able to find her true self, and this project is an embodiment of that revelation.

Take a listen and be sure to support!