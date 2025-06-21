Kehlani Releases New Single “Folded”

R&B superstar Kehlani returns with the release of her brand new single “Folded” via Atlantic Records.

The song was produced by Khris Riddick-Tynes (who previously collaborated with Kehlani on 2024’s hit single, “After Hours”), Andre Harris, Donovan Knight, and Don Mills.

“Folded” continues what has proven a triumphant late spring for the critically acclaimed Kehlani, following a bold, breathtaking appearance at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas which saw her acclaimed by WWD for her shimmering, sinuous fashion as well as two prominent nominations at the BET Awards 2025, including “Best Female R&B/Pop Artist” and “Video of the Year” (for “After Hours”).