Kehlani Releases Video For Latest Single “Out The Window”

Seven-time GRAMMY nominee Kehlani has released the official music video for her latest single, “Out The Window,” out now via Atlantic Records.

The visual serves as the next chapter in the multiplatinum artist’s evolution, offering a moody, cinematic accompaniment to the track’s themes of yearning and raw vulnerability. Directed with an eye for contrast and classic R&B aesthetics, the video captures an intimate performance that highlights why Kehlani remains one of the genre’s most compelling storytellers.

The release caps off a landmark year for the global superstar. Her breakout 2025 hit, “Folded,” recently earned her two nominations for the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards. The track also secured her first solo #1 on the Billboard Rhythmic Airplay Chart and has surpassed 375 million global streams.