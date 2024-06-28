Keke Wyatt Releases New Album “Certified” (Stream)

R&B star Keke Wyatt has just released her much anticipated new album “Certified”. This is her first new project in 7 years, and releases via Shanachie Entertainment.

This is Keke’s fifth album overall, and it was produced by Blac Elvis and Executive Produced by Randall Grass, Andrae Crenshaw, Blac Elvis and Keke Wyatt. The long awaited release offers a big dose of pure Keke, as she serves us her take on relationships and faith, featuring nine captivating originals and one sterling cover.

Included on the album is the first single which is the title track.

KeKe Wyatt previously released “Rated Love” in 2016, and the cover album “Keke Covers” in 2017.