Keke Wyatt Releases New Single “Certified” & Announces Release Date For Upcoming Album

Veteran R&B singer Keke Wyatt is back with the brand new single “Certified”.

She has also announced that her upcoming album of the same name will release on June 28th. This is her fifth album overall and third for label Shanachie Entertainment.

The new single “Certified” was produced by Blac Elvis is a big dose of pure Keke, as she serves us her take on relationships and faith, featuring nine captivating originals and one sterling cover. She adds:

“I really feel good about signing with Shanachie! I’m excited and finally ready. I feel like this time we will create magic together and make HISTORY! Fans can expect some good ole Sanging honey!! I want to give my fans the gift of love, hope and trust with my new music. However, don’t get it twisted because I’m singing about it all. I think everyone will be able to relate to this album.”

Also included on the upcoming album is the previously released single “Water Into Wine”.

The last full length album she released was “Rated Love” in 2016. An album of cover songs released the following year.

More recently, fans have enjoyed following Keke in the WE TV reality series Keke Wyatt’s World where she gave a glimpse to viewers on how she balances motherhood, career, and stardom.