Kelly Rowland has released her brand new EP “K”. The project contains the previously released “Crazy” as well as a handful of new songs. On this particular project, Kelly deviates from the typical R&B and touches on different sounds. The record “Coffee” which was assumed to be on the project does not appear on the tracklist.

Kelly Rowland released this project on her own label “KTR Records”. Stay tuned for more music from Kelly in the future!