Kem Releases New Single “Rock With Me”

Check out the brand new single from legendary soul singer Kem called “Rock With Me”.

This is the follow up to his previously released single “Give My Love” which came out last month.

The new music comes as Kem embarks on a new era in his career as an independent artist.

The releases come via his Kemistry Records label, where his journey as an independent artist began many years ago, and where he released his debut album “KEMISTRY”.

This follows his more than two decade run at Motown Records where he released all of his other previous albums, including “Love Always Wins” in 2020.

Stay tuned for much more in this new era from Kem.