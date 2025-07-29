Kem Returns With New Single “Give My Love”

Kem embarks on a new era in his career as an independent artist with the release of his brand new single “Give My Love”.

The release comes via his Kemistry Records label, where his journey as an independent artist began many years ago, and where he released his debut album “KEMISTRY”.

This follows his more than two decade run at Motown Records where he released all of his other previous albums, including “Love Always Wins” in 2020.

Prior to this, he released an EP called “Full Circle” in 2022, followed by a Live album in 2023.

Stay tuned for much more in this new era from Kem.