Kem Releases New EP “Full Circle” (Stream)

R&B superstar Kem returns with a brand new EP called “Full Circle” via Motown Records.

The project contains five all new tracks and gives listeners the perfect accompaniment to reflect on the full-circle nature of their life, love and relationships through his honeyed lyrics that telegraph his inner emotions with piercing intensity.

Included on the EP is the recently released #1 hit single “Stuck On You”. Also included is the newest single “Right On Time” featuring Rick Ross.

The title of the EP coincides with the name of his recently concluded headlining “Full Circle” arena tour, which also featured Babyface and host Sherry Shepherd.

Kem’s previous project was the album “Love Always Wins” which arrived in 2020.