Kenyon Dixon & Jade Novah Link Up For “Here (For Christmas)”

Kenyon Dixon and Jade Novah are in the holiday spirit as they collaborate on the new single “Here (For Christmas)”.

“Here (For Christmas)” finds Kenyon reuniting with Jade over an R&B-tinged instrumental for some quality time, caroling and cuddling. The original version of the song was featured on Dixon’s latest album “Closer” which released earlier this year.

On creating the new song, Kenyon adds:

“‘Here’ is already a fan favorite on Closer/Closer (Deluxe), so I knew any modification to it had to be perfect. With this urgency for nearness and quality time already being a theme in the record, I knew exactly who to call to make this song even more special.”

The pair had also previously collaborated on the song “Rollercoaster” from Novah’s latest EP, “Moon in Pisces”.